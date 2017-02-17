Trump Pledges to Fight for Lower Energy Prices for US Workers, Companies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump underlined that by repealing the Dodd-Frank rule, his administration aims to save millions of dollars for US corporations and workers in "job-killing compliance costs."

"We are going to fight for lower energy prices for all Americans as part of the deal," Trump stated. "That's why I also signed the resolution to eliminate a costly regulation, Dodd-Frank, imposed on American energy companies."

The US president emphasized that he has signed this week another piece of legislature, the resolution that revokes the Stream Protection Rule, in the pursuit of the same goal to increase employment in coal communities across the United States.

On Thursday, Trump signed the resolution overturning the former President Barack Obama's regulation aimed at protecting streams from mining. Following the official announcement of the action, the White House noted in a press release that since January 2009, the coal mining industry has lost more than 36,000 jobs and at least 600 coal mines have been closed.

On February 3, Trump signed an executive order to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street and Consumer Protection Act, enacted after the economic crisis in 2008.