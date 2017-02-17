Contact Between Trump Team, Russian Officials 'Grossly Overstated' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The New York Times reported Monday that intercepted phone calls revealed repeated contacts between Trump's campaign staff and other associates with senior Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I have talked to the highest levels of intelligence officials and they have assured me that the New York Times story about constant contacts is grossly overstated and inaccurate," Priebus said in an interview with Fox News.

Priebus also pushed back against reports that US intelligence officials are refusing to give Trump intelligence briefings out of fear the information will be conveyed to Russia.

When commenting on the claims, Trump said that the New York Times and other US media outlets must apologize over "illegal classified leaking" they have been involved in.

On Monday night, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn resigned over allegations he misled senior US officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States before the inauguration.