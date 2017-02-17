WH Denies AP Report Trump May Use National Guard to Detain Undocumented Migrants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported, citing an 11-page draft memo, that the Trump administration was considering a plan to mobilize 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants, including in 11 states that do not border Mexico. According to the memo, state governors would have final approval over the deployment of National Guard troops in their jurisdictions.
Memo obtained by AP shows Trump considering mobilizing the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants. https://t.co/DGaVQ60tmd— The Associated Press (@AP) 17 февраля 2017 г.
"That is 100 percent not true. It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday. "There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants."
On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge James Robart in Seattle to issue a temporary stay on the US president’s measure. Last Thursday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on judge Robart’s stay.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That's right AP, expose yourselves as junk news, just foreign agents seeking to overtake and control the US and eventually the world. Great opportunity to start of new national news wire service. It's easy, just locate and contact the alternative reporter and black list the AP guys.
jas
That's what Trump is doing, refusing to do business with fake news propagandists, gradually freezing them out of the information loop.
Before long, some enterprising veteran reporters will get the idea to start their own news service, an honest and professional one. Libre Office is a good example. Sun Microsystems bought Open Office in order to kill it and the creators started Libre Office. Open Office died as all users just switched to the better option. The AP could be dead in a year if the will is there.
I don't even trust Matt Lee anymore. AP is just another way to indicate junk news.