WH Denies AP Report Trump May Use National Guard to Detain Undocumented Migrants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported, citing an 11-page draft memo, that the Trump administration was considering a plan to mobilize 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants, including in 11 states that do not border Mexico. According to the memo, state governors would have final approval over the deployment of National Guard troops in their jurisdictions.

Memo obtained by AP shows Trump considering mobilizing the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants. https://t.co/DGaVQ60tmd — The Associated Press (@AP) 17 февраля 2017 г.

"That is 100 percent not true. It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday. "There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants."

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump

The claim comes after President Donald Trump announced that he would issue a new executive order at the beginning of the next week to protect the US.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge James Robart in Seattle to issue a temporary stay on the US president’s measure. Last Thursday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on judge Robart’s stay.