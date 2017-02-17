Register
19:52 GMT +317 February 2017
    A policeman and member of the National Guard detain a man

    WH Denies AP Report Trump May Use National Guard to Detain Undocumented Migrants

    US
    The White House denied a report by Associated Press claiming US President Donald Trump may use 100,000 National Guard troops to detain undocumented immigrants.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported, citing an 11-page draft memo, that the Trump administration was considering a plan to mobilize 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants, including in 11 states that do not border Mexico. According to the memo, state governors would have final approval over the deployment of National Guard troops in their jurisdictions.

    "That is 100 percent not true. It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this,"  White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday. "There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants."

    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media after meeting with Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump
    The claim comes after President Donald Trump announced that he would issue a new executive order at the beginning of the next week to protect the US.

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge James Robart in Seattle to issue a temporary stay on the US president’s measure. Last Thursday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on judge Robart’s stay.

      avatar
      jas
      That's right AP, expose yourselves as junk news, just foreign agents seeking to overtake and control the US and eventually the world. Great opportunity to start of new national news wire service. It's easy, just locate and contact the alternative reporter and black list the AP guys.

      That's what Trump is doing, refusing to do business with fake news propagandists, gradually freezing them out of the information loop.

      Before long, some enterprising veteran reporters will get the idea to start their own news service, an honest and professional one. Libre Office is a good example. Sun Microsystems bought Open Office in order to kill it and the creators started Libre Office. Open Office died as all users just switched to the better option. The AP could be dead in a year if the will is there.

      I don't even trust Matt Lee anymore. AP is just another way to indicate junk news.
