Bets on Trump's Impeachment: Big Game by 'Political Losers' Trying to Win Back

For example, the British odds-making agency Ladbrokes has Trump’s chances of leaving the post via impeachment at 11-to-10. According to the Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, the odds of Trump being impeached by the end of 2017 are 4-to-1.

"From a betting perspective, Donald Trump’s presidency has triggered a massive boom for these kinds of markets. With Donald Trump, everything he does, it can be turned into speculation, and that can be turned into gambling," Alex Donohue, the PR manager of Ladbrokes, was quoted as saying by Politico.

According to experts, placing bets on Trump’s impeachment is dominated mainly by political motives. After losing to Trump in the presidential election, many in the US establishment want to retrieve their losses.

"Making odds on Trump’s impeachment or resignation is an attempt to influence public opinion and prepare it for a major information campaign against the US president," Sergei Sudakov, a professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, told RT.

To be sure, such fantasies now have their breeding ground. A recent poll revealed that roughly 40 percent of US voters want to see Trumps impeached.

"Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him. That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago," Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll.

"In terms of shaping a public opinion, the situation is very serious. Such a low approval rating will create an impression that Trump’s entire administration is ineffective," said Vladimir Vasiliev, a senior research fellow at the Institute for American and Canadian Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the analyst, one of the main reasons behind US political elites' anti-Trump sentiment was his inaugural address which contained a series of stinging rebukes against the Washington establishment.

"Apparently, the Democrats and other anti-Trump forces have a common strategy, including attempts to paralyze his activities and drive a wedge into his team. They want to convince the public that as president Trump is impotent and then want to initiate an impeachment," Vasiliev pointed out.

According to bookmakers, the most likely time for Trump’s impeachment is 2018 when the US will hold congressional elections.

According to Sudakov, the Democrats want to win the elections and if they do they will try to initiate impeachment.

"Impeachment is possible only if the president commits a crime or betrays US national interests. So, the Democrats will initiate a lot of various anti-Trump bills against and form coalitions against him. This struggle will last until the elections. Now, they’re trying to consolidate the public against Trump," the expert said.

Nevertheless, Sudakov suggested that such a plan is unlikely to work out and the majority of Americans will support Trump.

According to Alexander Domrin, an expert in US politics and professor at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, those playing against Trump will lose.

"Now Trump is in a complicated situation, especially after the resignation of [national security advisor] Michael Flynn. But those trying to impeach him will lose. If they don’t like Trump they should have done something before the election. I’m talking about the losers who couldn’t win the election," Domrin told Radio Sputnik.