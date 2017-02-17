Register
18:20 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    John McCain

    US Establishment Forming Bipartisan Bloc Against Trump Getting Along With Putin

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    529271

    A group of United States congressmen have submitted to Congress legislation that would hinder President Donald Trump’s ability to lift sanctions against Russia.

    According to Senator Bob Corker, the bill will soon get a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Russia Had 'No Illusions' to Be Disappointed in Trump's Presidency - Kremlin
    The restrictions provisioned by the legislation first of all relate to sanctions imposed by President’s executive orders or by departments. They are the majority of sanctions imposed in the last months of Barack Obama’s presidency. According to the law, they can be overturned.

    If passed, the new legislation will turn Obama’s executive orders on anti-Russian sanctions into bills. Thus, President Trump will not be able to remove or ease sanctions without approval from Congress.

    The document requires a 120-day revising period. If the president fails to provide the reasons for sanctions being removed or eased Congress can pass a vetoing resolution on the matter.

    The initiative is led by Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin, and supported by John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown.

    'Manchurian Candidate'

    The US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US House Rolls Out Bill to Ensure Russia Does Not Receive Sanctions Relief
    After his inauguration, Trump took to carrying out his electoral to-do list, including the repeal of Obamacare, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and illegal migration.

    There is no doubt that the Trump team is also considering the possibility of removing sanctions imposed by Obama, according to Evgeniy Minchenko, director of the International Institute for Political Analysis.

    Such legislation indicates that Trump’s opponents are trying to portray him as a "Manchurian candidate," the expert said.

    "They want Trump to have an image of some kind of a Manchurian candidate, i.e. a politician protecting some others’ interests, in the current situation Russia’s interests. Currently, an anti-Trump coalition is in the making, including both Democrats and Trump opponents from the Republican Party," Minchenko told Sputnik.

    The expert also pointed to the fact that Congress is initiating a probe into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. Minchenko suggested that the entire situation increasingly looks preparation  for Trump’s impeachment.

    Against Trump and Putin

    The fact that a bipartisan bloc of Trump’s opponents is being formed in Washington indicates an intense political struggle between the branches of power, with the judicial and legislative powers opposing the President, according to Alexander Orlov, director of the Institute for International Studies, at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    "Traditional political opponents are now uniting against a common enemy, rather than on a common ideological platform. In the current situation, they are becoming friends against Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. In the basis, there is an image of a common enemy, Russia," Orlov said.

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
    Senate's Veto Power on Lifting US Sanctions Proposed by 'Five Most Anti-Russian Senators'
    He also noted that all allegations against Russia, including on its involvement in the Ukrainian crisis and its attempts to interfere with the US election, are groundless since "no single piece of evidence has been provided."

    "The US political system is eroding by American politicians themselves. They are discrediting the US presidential power and the will of the people who voted for Donald Trump," Orlov concluded.

    Related:

    Kremlin on US Senate's Controversial Move: Sanctions Are Mutually 'Destructive'
    US Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Approval for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Russia-US Thaw at Risk if Senate Gets Veto Power on Lifting Sanctions on Russia
    US Senators to Introduce Bill Preventing Trump From Lifting Sanctions on Russia
    US Senator Says Trump Yet to Reach Out on Anti-Russian Sanctions Bill
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, US Senate, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I have to recall Trump's news conference yesterday. Trump has no problem working without a safety net. He understands people and his opponents are not able to do it. That is why Trump has much more real American support. And I am sorry, but Latinos who have probably been in the country for less than 30 years, holding up Vote Latino signs aren't really American. The key to immigration is assimilation. If new residents change the culture, they are NOT immigrants.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      It appears to me, that the word "impeachment" appears more regularly in articles being promulgated by Sputnik, than any other similar source available. Now if someone knows of a source where the word is being more trafficked, I would like to know what that other source would be...
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I see it differently. Trump's opponents are being forced to expose themselves. We can all see how corrupt the Deep State media is and how NATO has spread like a virus. Half of the GOP has been exposed as radical Deep State operatives. When Trump speaks of the swamp, he means a long-awaited cleansing of non-conservatives from the GOP too. It's almost funny when the extreme neocons hacks on talk radio attack Trump as not being a conservative, people like Mark Levine. Mike Savage lost his show in my area, so that's a good sign. I think Levine will be gone soon.
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      Mr. Tump, it is time to charge this madman McCain, Lindsey Graham and their accomplices with TREASON and put them imprison for life. The USA and the world as a whole will be a better place to live for human beings.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      What a load of BS !!! Lindsey Graham,Ben Cardin, John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown are NOT the establishment ! THey are the warmongering neoconservatives and useful idiots, tools of the lsreaIi lobby !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok