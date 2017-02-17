US Establishment Forming Bipartisan Bloc Against Trump Getting Along With Putin

According to Senator Bob Corker, the bill will soon get a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
If passed, the new legislation will turn Obama’s executive orders on anti-Russian sanctions into bills. Thus, President Trump will not be able to remove or ease sanctions without approval from Congress.
The document requires a 120-day revising period. If the president fails to provide the reasons for sanctions being removed or eased Congress can pass a vetoing resolution on the matter.
The initiative is led by Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin, and supported by John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown.
'Manchurian Candidate'Trans-Pacific Partnership and illegal migration.
There is no doubt that the Trump team is also considering the possibility of removing sanctions imposed by Obama, according to Evgeniy Minchenko, director of the International Institute for Political Analysis.
Such legislation indicates that Trump’s opponents are trying to portray him as a "Manchurian candidate," the expert said.
"They want Trump to have an image of some kind of a Manchurian candidate, i.e. a politician protecting some others’ interests, in the current situation Russia’s interests. Currently, an anti-Trump coalition is in the making, including both Democrats and Trump opponents from the Republican Party," Minchenko told Sputnik.
The expert also pointed to the fact that Congress is initiating a probe into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. Minchenko suggested that the entire situation increasingly looks preparation for Trump’s impeachment.
Against Trump and Putin
The fact that a bipartisan bloc of Trump’s opponents is being formed in Washington indicates an intense political struggle between the branches of power, with the judicial and legislative powers opposing the President, according to Alexander Orlov, director of the Institute for International Studies, at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).
"Traditional political opponents are now uniting against a common enemy, rather than on a common ideological platform. In the current situation, they are becoming friends against Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. In the basis, there is an image of a common enemy, Russia," Orlov said.
"The US political system is eroding by American politicians themselves. They are discrediting the US presidential power and the will of the people who voted for Donald Trump," Orlov concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have to recall Trump's news conference yesterday. Trump has no problem working without a safety net. He understands people and his opponents are not able to do it. That is why Trump has much more real American support. And I am sorry, but Latinos who have probably been in the country for less than 30 years, holding up Vote Latino signs aren't really American. The key to immigration is assimilation. If new residents change the culture, they are NOT immigrants. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It appears to me, that the word "impeachment" appears more regularly in articles being promulgated by Sputnik, than any other similar source available. Now if someone knows of a source where the word is being more trafficked, I would like to know what that other source would be... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I see it differently. Trump's opponents are being forced to expose themselves. We can all see how corrupt the Deep State media is and how NATO has spread like a virus. Half of the GOP has been exposed as radical Deep State operatives. When Trump speaks of the swamp, he means a long-awaited cleansing of non-conservatives from the GOP too. It's almost funny when the extreme neocons hacks on talk radio attack Trump as not being a conservative, people like Mark Levine. Mike Savage lost his show in my area, so that's a good sign. I think Levine will be gone soon. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mr. Tump, it is time to charge this madman McCain, Lindsey Graham and their accomplices with TREASON and put them imprison for life. The USA and the world as a whole will be a better place to live for human beings. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What a load of BS !!! Lindsey Graham,Ben Cardin, John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown are NOT the establishment ! THey are the warmongering neoconservatives and useful idiots, tools of the lsreaIi lobby !
jas
marcanhalt
jas
orfano
Marques rouges