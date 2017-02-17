CIA Chief Denies Alleged Withholding Intelligence Information From Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials, that certain pieces of intelligence information were being kept from Trump for fear that the data may be leaked or compromised.

"It is CIA’s mission to provide the President with the best intelligence possible and to explain the basis for that intelligence. The CIA does not, has not, and will never hide intelligence from the President, period," Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

The CIA director pointed out that the media had not provided any evidence to substantiate its unfounded allegations.

"We are not aware of any instance when that occurred. The Wall Street Journal story is dead wrong and impugns the integrity of thousands of professional intelligence officers by peddling gossip without citing a single example to support its claims," Pompeo added.