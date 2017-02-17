CIA Chief Denies Alleged Withholding Intelligence Information From Trump

"It is CIA’s mission to provide the President with the best intelligence possible and to explain the basis for that intelligence. The CIA does not, has not, and will never hide intelligence from the President, period," Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.
The CIA director pointed out that the media had not provided any evidence to substantiate its unfounded allegations.
"We are not aware of any instance when that occurred. The Wall Street Journal story is dead wrong and impugns the integrity of thousands of professional intelligence officers by peddling gossip without citing a single example to support its claims," Pompeo added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not big deal. The first thing that CIA applicant receive in their training is how to mislead, how to cheat, and how to pretend being honest, and not a prospective killer. They learn first how to act like a professional Hollywood actor. The CIA big chief is just using his training to mislead the truth.
landauroj