WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – According to the poll issued by the Pew Research Center on Thursday, the public opinion about Trump is extremely polarized with 75 percent of respondents strongly approving or disapproving Trump’s activities.

The 46-percent level of Trump’s strong disapproval is higher than the same indicator in any period of former President Barack Obama’s presidency. George W. Bush’s strong disapproval was higher only in December 2008 amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Trump enjoys a high level of support of the Republican Party and its leaners amounting to 84 percent but faces strong resistance of the Democratic Party and its leaners with only 8 percent of them supporting his policy.

The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story — RUSSIA. Fake news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

​A total of 38 percent of respondents said that they were supporting Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States while 59 percent disapproved it.

The poll was conducted on February 7-12, with 1,503 adults having taken part in it.