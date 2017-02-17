Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    US Native Tribes Want Trump to Remove Federal Rules Imposed on Indian Country

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    111620

    US Native American tribes expressed readiness to work with US President Trump in order to eliminate regulations imposed only on Indian Country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Native American tribes in the United States are ready to work with the Trump administration to finally end regulations imposed only on them, National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby told Sputnik.

    "In the last 100 to 150 years, the federal government has put in rules and regulations that are different in Indian country as opposed to outside of Indian Country," Cladoosby said.

    However, now that Trump’s Republican Party controls the US House of Representatives, Senate and the White House that situation could finally change, Cladoosby suggested.

    "Part of their conservative values is local control, removing regulations. So we look forward to working with this administration to deal with those issues," he said.

    Native American tribes in the US state of Colorado still suffered from this discriminatory bureaucracy especially in the natural resource sand mining sectors, Cladoosby explained.

    "In Colorado, if you want to get a drilling permit to look for natural resources there’s a zero fee. It takes a very short time, probably less than a month or so to get that permit," he said.

    Whenever any tribe in Colorado wants to do the same drilling on their lands, they have to pay the federal government almost $10,000 for a permit and it can take up to seven months, Cladoosby pointed out.

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas KAMM
    Native Americans Expect Trump to Bring Out Pro-Tribal Sovereignty Treaty Rights
    "We will be working with the administration to start removing those barriers. It’s just sad that we’re the only governments that need to go to Washington, DC to get permission to do things we as sovereign should be allowed to do on our own," he concluded.

    The United States has 566 federally recognized Indian Nations, 229 of them in Alaska, and the rest in 33 other states.

    Established in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing the tribes, and serving interests of tribal governments and communities, according to its website.

    native Americans, Donald Trump, United States
      jas
      Sputnik US staff really show their ignorance with that disrespectful photo. They are so petty and hate-filled.
    Ok