US Appeals Court Puts Proceedings Over Trump’s Immigration Ban on Hold

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – After losing a recent attempt to get the immigration executive order reinstated, US President Donald Trump is considering other options, including rewriting the language of the controversial order.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria White House Remains Unclear on Future of Travel Ban Reaching US Supreme Court

"The United States has represented to the Court that the President intends to issue a new Executive Order and has urged the Court to ‘hold its consideration of the case until the President issues the new Order.’ The United States has further represented that it will inform the Court of any new developments. En banc proceedings before this Court are stayed pending further Order of this Court," the chief judge said in the Thursday court order.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Moreover, the order prohibited refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and barred indefinitely Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge in Seattle issuing a temporary stay on the executive action. Later, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on the stay.