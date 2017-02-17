General Dynamics to Boost Cybersecurity of Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Intelligence Agency has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology a contract to provide cyber security services to defend intelligence networks and systems, combatant commands and various military services, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.
The company explained the Enterprise Cyber Network Defense contract is a five-year contract with ordering period of $170 million.
General Dynamics Information Technology will provide technical, functional and managerial services, including cyber security engineering and incident detection and response and threat fusion services, according to the release.
Work on the contract will be performed at various locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, the release added.
