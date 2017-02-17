Native Americans Expect Trump to Bring Out Pro-Tribal Sovereignty Treaty Rights

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —Cladoosby spoke on the sidelines of the annual 115th Congress Executive Council in Washington, DC. The three-day event gathered tribal leaders, as well as speakers from the White House, US government agencies and Congress.

"We look forward to this president coming out with a very positive pro-tribal sovereignty treaty rights respecting us as a sovereign state here in the near future," Cladoosby said. "That’s what we’re asking for, that he shows his commitment to honoring treaty rights because treaty rights are the supreme law of the land."

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Order to Complete Dakota Pipeline Disregards Native American Rights - Advocacy Group

US Congressman Chris Collins told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very aware of the unique sovereign status of the Indian nations across the United States.

Collins also stressed that it is vital to make sure the issues of the tribal nations are "front and center’’ in the US federal government list of priorities.

"This is not the first time tribes have had to deal with change in administrations. Our positions are nonpartisan. We have great friends on both sides of the aisle," Cladoosby stated.

The United States has 566 federally recognized Indian nations, 229 of which are located in Alaska and the rest in 33 US states.