'Day Without Immigrants' Protest: 'No Major Organization Is Involved in This'

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — On Thursday, immigrants in major cities throughout the US did appear at their work places and school boycotting shopping and dining out as part of the “Day Without Immigrants,” a protest against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policy meant to show the importance of immigrants in American society.

"No major organization is involved in this. It's pretty organic," Yakupitiyage said.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily restricted nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries to enter the United States.

"President Trump's executive actions that severely limit rights of numerous immigrant communities are detrimental to the well-being of [the United States]," Yakupitiyage said.

Earlier this month, thousands of US citizens and permanent residents from Yemen closed their businesses in and around New York City in opposition to Trump's executive order.

Reportedly, the protest by the Yemenis did not have a central organizing force either, but protestors told Sputnik the event was planned within one day via social media.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington, which led to US district judge James Robart in Seattle issuing a temporary stay on the travel ban. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on the existing stay.