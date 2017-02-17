General Dynamics Gets Contract to Build Two Virginia-Class Nuclear Subs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Dynamics Electric Boat has received a $126 million order for the US navy to start building the first two nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines, General Dynamics said in a press release on Thursday.
"General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a $126.5 million contract by the US Navy for long lead time material for the first two Block V Virginia-class submarines, SSN-802 and SSN-803," the release stated.
Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics. It has been building submarines since 1900.
The Virginia Payload Module is comprised of four additional payload tubes in a new hull section inserted amid ships to boost the vessels’ strike capacity by more than 230 percent, the release added.
