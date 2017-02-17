Women's March Organizers Planning General Strike For March 8

The protest, called “A Day Without Women,” has organizers calling for women across the country to refuse to work on March 8, in protest of US President Donald Trump.

“In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred,” according to an Instagram post from the organizers.

On January 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women protested across the US in solidarity with the Washington DC march organized by the group.

The Women’s March organizers did not announce any official actions for the day, other than the strike, but said that more details will be made available in coming weeks.

© Flickr/ Jose Miguel S NYC Taxi Drivers Strike Over Trump's Immigration Bans

On Thursday, thousands of protesters in the US participated in a “Day Without Immigrants” general strike. In Washington DC popular restaurant Busboys & Poets closed their doors for the entire day, along with over a dozen other eateries. Hundreds more establishments across the country shuttered for the day as well.

The strike is in protest of Trump’s immigration and border plans, including a proposed wall running the entire border between the US and Mexico.

"Our team members are the face of the brand, from the front lines to our kitchen — they're the backbone of this company and what makes Sweetgreen special," Sweetgreen salad chain co-founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru said in a statement to the Washington Post. "And that's why we stand with them, today and every day."