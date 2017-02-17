Trump Signs Repeal of Obama's 'Job-Killing' Rule on Stream Protection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump signed on Thursday a resolution that cancels out a rule of the US Department of the Interior aimed at protecting streams.

"This is our second bill signing this week," Trump said. "That will eliminate another terrible job-killing rule saving many thousands of American jobs, especially in the mines."

Trump stated that by signing the resolution he continues to fulfill his promise to eliminate "wasteful regulations" that have slowed down US economic growth.

The joint resolution nullified the Stream Protection Rule finalized in December 2016.

The rule addressed the impacts of surface coal mining operations on water, groundwater and mining operation sites’ productivity.