US Missile Defense Agency Orders New System to Test Real Weapons in War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The MDA has ordered a new automated tool to test both its missile interceptors and electronic warfare weapons in war games scenarios, Raytheon said in a news release on Thursday.

"The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon Company a contract to develop an automated tool that assesses the effectiveness of using missiles and interceptors (kinetic) and cyber and electronic warfare (non-kinetic) weapons in war games," the release stated.

Raytheon explained the system automatically teaches participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario with the goal of better preparing warfighters to handle actual conflict scenarios.

The Raytheon Coordinated Cyber/Electronic Warfare Integrated Fires program uses analytics to assess the probabilities of success in a war game scenario, using kinetic and non-kinetic options and the first one is scheduled to be delivered by early 2018, the release noted.

The system could be used to provide probabilities of success for using different cyber, electronic warfare and munition options to take out an enemy ballistic missile before, during and after launch, Raytheon added.