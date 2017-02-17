US Missile Defense Agency Orders New System to Test Real Weapons in War Games

Register
17 February 2017
    The defense manufacturer Raytheon has won a contract to produce an automated tool for the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) assessing efficiency of using missiles, cyber and electronic warfare weapons in war games to better prepare fighters for real-life conflicts.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The MDA has ordered a new automated tool to test both its missile interceptors and electronic warfare weapons in war games scenarios, Raytheon said in a news release on Thursday.

    "The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon Company a contract to develop an automated tool that assesses the effectiveness of using missiles and interceptors (kinetic) and cyber and electronic warfare (non-kinetic) weapons in war games," the release stated.

    Raytheon explained the system automatically teaches participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario with the goal of better preparing warfighters to handle actual conflict scenarios.

    hacking
    Pixabay
    Raytheon Joins US Power Grid Monitoring Firm to Defend Against Hackers
    The Raytheon Coordinated Cyber/Electronic Warfare Integrated Fires program uses analytics to assess the probabilities of success in a war game scenario, using kinetic and non-kinetic options and the first one is scheduled to be delivered by early 2018, the release noted.

    The system could be used to provide probabilities of success for using different cyber, electronic warfare and munition options to take out an enemy ballistic missile before, during and after launch, Raytheon added.

      cast235
      Everytime I used computer or super intelligent recommend setting , moves etc, I lose. BAH... But is a good tool, for learning .
      Russia should do same. Further use real weapons to destroy decoys and the decoys should be handle by real pilots. With maneuvers that can defeat ANY MISSILE.
      ONCE the missiles overcome that then prep new maneuvers...

      FUN!! And try DAILY?
      Instructors then begin teaching new JACKS.
