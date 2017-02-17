US Missile Defense Agency Orders New System to Test Real Weapons in War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The MDA has ordered a new automated tool to test both its missile interceptors and electronic warfare weapons in war games scenarios, Raytheon said in a news release on Thursday.
"The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon Company a contract to develop an automated tool that assesses the effectiveness of using missiles and interceptors (kinetic) and cyber and electronic warfare (non-kinetic) weapons in war games," the release stated.
Raytheon explained the system automatically teaches participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario with the goal of better preparing warfighters to handle actual conflict scenarios.
The system could be used to provide probabilities of success for using different cyber, electronic warfare and munition options to take out an enemy ballistic missile before, during and after launch, Raytheon added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Everytime I used computer or super intelligent recommend setting , moves etc, I lose. BAH... But is a good tool, for learning .
cast235
Russia should do same. Further use real weapons to destroy decoys and the decoys should be handle by real pilots. With maneuvers that can defeat ANY MISSILE.
ONCE the missiles overcome that then prep new maneuvers...
FUN!! And try DAILY?
Instructors then begin teaching new JACKS.