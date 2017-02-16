Trump Vows to Issue New Executive Order Next Week to Protect US

© AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN Trump Signs 3 Executive Orders Targeting Drug Cartels, Crimes Against Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump announced in a press conference on Thursday he would issue a new executive order at the beginning of the next week to protect the United States.

"We are issuing a new executive action next week that will comprehensively our country," Trump said.

The US president clarified that the new executive order will be issued toward the beginning or the middle of next week.