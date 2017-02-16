Trump Nominates Alexander Acosta for US Labor Secretary Post

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Nominates US Federal Appeals Court Judge Gorsuch for Supreme Court Seat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump announced in a news conference on Thursday that Alexander Acosta is his new pick to lead the US Department of Labor.

"He [Acosta] had a tremendous career, he is a member and has been a member of the National Labor Relations Board, and has been through Senate confirmation three times," Trump stated. "I think he will be a tremendous secretary of labor."