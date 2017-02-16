Republicans Set to Roll Out Bill to Repeal Obamacare Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, health insurance company Humana announced it would leave the Obamacare market, citing a lack of young people signing up.

"After the House returns, following President's Day, we intend to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare," Ryan stated.

Ryan argued Humana’s decision would lead to even more instability in the Obamacare market and urged his colleagues to repeal the legislation as soon as possible.

Ryan stated that the Republican plan would allow patients and doctors to make their own decisions on health insurance choices.

Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

Congressional Republicans, but also President Donald Trump, have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority since it was first passed in 2011.