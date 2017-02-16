US Judiciary Committee Urges Sessions to Recuse Himself From Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The investigation should move forward without any political pressure or influence, the letter added.

"[W]e ask that you recuse yourself from any investigations into contacts between the Trump campaign, transition team, or administration and Russian government officials or associates, including ongoing investigations into Russian interference with the 2016 election," the nine senators stated.

The letter also requested that Sessions agree to comply with the Justice Department (DOJ) policy limiting communication between the White House and DOJ on criminal or civil enforcement matters.