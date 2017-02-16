New York Families of 9/11 Attack Victims Protest Trump's Immigration Order

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Members of the Muslim community have been invited to join the protest to demonstrate "an important gesture of unity" against Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"We are deeply outraged by President Trump using our loss to justify his deplorable executive order banning Muslims," demonstrator Sheila Hone told Sputnik.

Demonstrators gathered in front of "The Sphere" sculpture in Battery Park, which has been pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center in the aftermath of September 11 attacks.

"It's a place of great symbolism, especially because you can also see the Statue of Liberty from here," another activist told Sputnik.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge James Robart in Seattle to issue a temporary stay on the US president’s measure. Last Thursday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on judge Robart’s stay.