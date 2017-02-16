Trump Vows Leakers of His Team's Communications to Pay 'Big Price'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and several associates had allegedly contacted Russian intelligence services and members of the government prior to the election.

"We're going to find the leakers and they're going to pay a big price," Trump said when asked if he was you going to find the leakers.

© AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski Trump Urges 'Failing' NYT, Other Media to Apologize Over Leaking Classified Data

US House of Representatives Democratic Party members, including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday the alleged communications between then-candidate Trump's campaign aides and Russian officials should be investigated. Hoyer called for a "very serious" House and Senate committee and oversight hearings to "get to the bottom" of the allegations.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to evaluate Hoyer's calls, saying that the initiative to investigate the alleged connections was "an absolutely internal affair" of the United States.