US Congress Must Probe Leaks From Intel Community - Former House Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was treated unfairly by the press, and intelligence agencies illegally leaked documents about Flynn's conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak to journalists.

"House Senate Intell committees must open investigations of illegal leaks from intell community, deliberate effort to undermine President," the Twitter statement said.

House Senate Intell committees must open investigations of illegal leaks from intell community,deliberate effort to undermine President — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) 16 февраля 2017 г.

US media has reported that intelligence sources claim other members of Trump's presidential campaign were also in contact with Russian officials during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Gingrich commended US Congressman Jason Chaffetz for requesting an investigation into the illegal intelligence leaks by the Justice Department Inspector General.

On Wednesday night, Chaffetz told Fox News he would make the request for an investigation.

"Congressman [C]haffetz is right to demand inspector general investigate illegal intelligence leaks," Newt Gingrich added.