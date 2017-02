© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US Defense Intelligence Agency Suspends Mike Flynn's Secret Clearance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Grassley said in a joint statement with committee Ranking Member Feinstein that they wrote a letter to the FBI asking for details on Flynn’s resignation.

"We received the letter and are in contact with the Senators," the press office said.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust,” though he acknowledged that Flynn did not break the law, and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts.