Thousands of Immigrants Set to Protest Against Trump's Policy Thursday - Reports

MOSCO (Sputnik) — The demonstrations titled "A Day Without Immigration" will take place in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Chicago, New York and other major cities. Some businesses, including restaurants, health-food chains and shops, are expected to close in solidarity with migrants in an attempt to demonstrate their importance for the US society.

Since taking the presidential office on January 20, Trump has made controversial decisions aimed at curbing migration flows into the United States.

Trump’s recent executive order, entitled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. In addition, the order prohibits entry into the United States for all refugees for 120 days, while barring Syrian asylum-seekers indefinitely. While its goal is to boost the country's security, the travel ban has sparked controversy around the world, and has even led to multiple protests in the United States.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of the wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.