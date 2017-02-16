Register
18:04 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

    Thousands of Immigrants Set to Protest Against Trump's Policy Thursday - Reports

    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    15304

    Thousands of immigrants in major cities across the United States are expected to boycott their jobs and schools on Thursday, amid President Donald Trump's hard-line enforcement policies regarding migrants, USA Today newspaper reported.

    MOSCO (Sputnik) —  The demonstrations titled "A Day Without Immigration" will take place in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Chicago, New York and other major cities. Some businesses, including restaurants, health-food chains and shops, are expected to close in solidarity with migrants in an attempt to demonstrate their importance for the US society.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview.
    © AP Photo/ SANA
    Assad Regards Trump's Immigration Order as Effort to Reduce Terrorist Threat
    Since taking the presidential office on January 20, Trump has made controversial decisions aimed at curbing migration flows into the United States.

    Trump’s recent executive order, entitled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. In addition, the order prohibits entry into the United States for all refugees for 120 days, while barring Syrian asylum-seekers indefinitely. While its goal is to boost the country's security, the travel ban has sparked controversy around the world, and has even led to multiple protests in the United States.

    On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of the wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.

    Related:

    Trump's Plan for US Economic Protectionism Could Lead to EU Opposition
    US Warplane Makers See Indian Deal Threatened by Trump's Protectionist Rhetoric
    Los Angeles Moves to Protect Muslims if Trump Creates a Registry
    Tags:
    immigration order, protest, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      " Some businesses, including restaurants, health-food chains and shops, are expected to close in solidarity with migrants..." Of course they will have to close, you idiots! It will be because all of their migrant workers are out front demonstrating! And I hope those same idiots remembered where they worked before they start breaking the windows of their bosses. Five years from now, all of this will be just a clipped out article that they can tell their newborns, "Mommy was there."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok