Trump Urges 'Failing' NYT, Other Media to Apologize Over Leaking Classified Data

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and several associates had allegedly contacted Russian intelligence services and members of the government prior to the elections.

"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!" Trump posted on his Twitter account.

"The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!" he added.

US House of Representatives Democratic Party members, including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday the alleged communications between then-candidate Trump's campaign aides and Russian officials should be investigated. Hoyer called for a "very serious" House and Senate committee and oversight hearings to "get to the bottom" of the allegations.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to evaluate Hoyer's calls, saying that the initiative to investigate the alleged connections was "an absolutely internal affair" of the United States.