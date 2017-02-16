Over 9,000 People Sign Petition Urging Trump to Expel Soros From US

Moreover, Soros is reportedly funding anti-Trump protests across the US.
“President Trump, We the people are asking you to ban George Soros from our country. We ask you to ban both George Soros and all his family members from doing any and all business in our country from contributing to politicians or their foundations in order to influence and manipulate our corrupt politicians,” the petition said.
Authors of the petition also asked Trump to make it a crime to do business with Soros and his family members as well as to accept money from him.
“We are asking you to issue a warrant for his arrest for hiring people for willful intent to riot and protest injuring our people and damaging our properties … As George Soros has made it clear that he is working to destroy our country, restrictions must be put in place immediately against all the Soros family in America to keep them from further treason against our country,” the petition said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete 23k signatures now so please sign here: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Biology will solve that problem for us. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete One of the truths to the matter is that this parasite is actually NOT well known to the US public. His identity has been kept low key and not shown through a majority of US media simply because of his control. 9000 IS NOTHING!!! 900.000 would be something to take notice of. This decrepit parasite should be thrown out of every country accept maybe North Pole, where hopefully it can die out of humanities existence!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Soros came to the US a long time ago from Hungary.
JPH
petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/issue-international-arrest-warrant-george-soros
Hagbard Celine
Capt'nSkippy !!!
double bonus
He was not born in the USA. Does he have US citizenship?
If he is acting like a leftist revolutionary against the US,
then he needs to be actively opposed and stopped somehow.