15:03 GMT +316 February 2017
    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros

    Over 9,000 People Sign Petition Urging Trump to Expel Soros From US

    Over 9,000 people signed an online petition asking US President Donald Trump to expel US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros from the United States as well as ban him and members of his family from founding and influencing US politicians.

    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.
    George Soros Bought a Huge Stake in Goldman Sachs After Trump's Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – George Soros is a billionaire as well as the founder of the Open Society Foundations philanthropic organization, which “supports democracy and human rights in more than 100 countries.” Opponents of Soros accuse him of interfering in internal relations of foreign countries and supporting revolutions there.

    Moreover, Soros is reportedly funding anti-Trump protests across the US.

    “President Trump, We the people are asking you to ban George Soros from our country. We ask you to ban both George Soros and all his family members from doing any and all business in our country from contributing to politicians or their foundations in order to influence and manipulate our corrupt politicians,” the petition said.

    Authors of the petition also asked Trump to make it a crime to do business with Soros and his family members as well as to accept money from him.

    “We are asking you to issue a warrant for his arrest for hiring people for willful intent to riot and protest injuring our people and damaging our properties … As George Soros has made it clear that he is working to destroy our country, restrictions must be put in place immediately against all the Soros family in America to keep them from further treason against our country,” the petition said.

    George Soros, United States
      JPH
      23k signatures now so please sign here:
      petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/issue-international-arrest-warrant-george-soros
      Hagbard Celine
      Biology will solve that problem for us.
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      One of the truths to the matter is that this parasite is actually NOT well known to the US public. His identity has been kept low key and not shown through a majority of US media simply because of his control. 9000 IS NOTHING!!! 900.000 would be something to take notice of. This decrepit parasite should be thrown out of every country accept maybe North Pole, where hopefully it can die out of humanities existence!!!
      double bonus
      Soros came to the US a long time ago from Hungary.
      He was not born in the USA. Does he have US citizenship?
      If he is acting like a leftist revolutionary against the US,
      then he needs to be actively opposed and stopped somehow.
