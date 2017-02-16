Trump Considers Appointing Ally to Conduct Review of Intelligence Services

Current and former intelligence officials as well as Republican lawmakers told The New York Times that Bannon and Kushner had at one point considered Feinberg for either director of national intelligence or chief of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) clandestine service.
The sources also told the paper that the real purpose of the intelligence services review was to introduce Feinberg for a higher position later on.
Feinberg is a co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management and a member of Trump’s economic advisory council.
Both Feinberg and the White House refused to comment on the speculations. However, Feinberg has recently told his company's shareholders that he was in talks to join the administration.
The publication came amid The New York Times reports, pointing at phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign and several associates had multiple contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that US intelligence officers were holding back sensitive information from Trump because they were concerned data might be leaked or compromised.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When a corporation needs a purge it lays off the whole department or division and makes them reapply for there position complete with signing of pledges and so on come on silly billy.
ivanwa88
Its the only way to go sack the whole lot and delay there final pay make them beg for it on there knees then lets see who controls who money talks let Soros pay them he might take over and recontract them on the ones you re-employ go 50/50 with Soros that will cut the budget by Billions.
If Soros can afford if not it puts him in his place make him beg also to reinstate certain people with his money up front if corruption is the norm make it work for you!!?