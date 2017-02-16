Register
12:00 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016

    Trump Considers Appointing Ally to Conduct Review of Intelligence Services

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    130420

    US President Donald Trump is mulling over plans to appoint New York billionaire Stephen Feinberg, who allegedly has close ties to Stephen Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, local media reported citing administration officials.

    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Split in Trump Administration Behind Security Adviser Flynn’s Resignation– Russian Senator
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to these reports, Trump also considering appointing Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to lead the review of the work of the intelligence services against the backdrop of mutual distrust between the services and the president.

    Current and former intelligence officials as well as Republican lawmakers told The New York Times that Bannon and Kushner had at one point considered Feinberg for either director of national intelligence or chief of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) clandestine service.

    The sources also told the paper that the real purpose of the intelligence services review was to introduce Feinberg for a higher position later on.

    Human brain
    © Flickr/ Taka Umemura
    CIA Files Reveal US Intelligence Used Psychics to Spy on Iran

    Feinberg is a co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management and a member of Trump’s economic advisory council.

    Both Feinberg and the White House refused to comment on the speculations. However, Feinberg has recently told his company's shareholders that he was in talks to join the administration.

    The publication came amid The New York Times reports, pointing at phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign and several associates had multiple contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that US intelligence officers were holding back sensitive information from Trump because they were concerned data might be leaked or compromised.

    Tags:
    intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Jared Kushner, Stephen Feinberg, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      When a corporation needs a purge it lays off the whole department or division and makes them reapply for there position complete with signing of pledges and so on come on silly billy.
      Its the only way to go sack the whole lot and delay there final pay make them beg for it on there knees then lets see who controls who money talks let Soros pay them he might take over and recontract them on the ones you re-employ go 50/50 with Soros that will cut the budget by Billions.
      If Soros can afford if not it puts him in his place make him beg also to reinstate certain people with his money up front if corruption is the norm make it work for you!!?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok