US Navy Orders Repairs, Upgrades on Ticonderoga-Class Missile Cruiser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Virginia-based firm has received a $42.9 million US Navy contract to carry out upgrades and alterations on the US Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser Vicksburg.

"BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair [in] Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $42.9 million… contract for USS Vicksburg (CG 69) fiscal 2017 special selected restricted availability," the announcement said on Wednesday.

The special selected restricted availability work consists of multiple ship alterations and miscellaneous repairs, the Defense Department explained.

The Vicksburg was commissioned in 1992 and is armed with guided missiles and rapid-fire cannons. The ship is also capable of carrying two SH-60 Sea Hawk Light Airborne Multi-Purpose System helicopters.