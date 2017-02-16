Register
    Computer-based rendering of Virginia class attack submarine

    Pentagon Allocates $13.9 Million to Complete Work on Virginia Attack Sub

    © Wikipedia/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia-class_submarine#/media/File:Virginia_class_submarine.jpg
    Electric Boat has been awarded a contract of more than $13 million for the planning and execution of the 13th Virginia-class attack submarine Illinois, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained that Electric Boat will perform planning and execution efforts, including long-lead-time material procurement in preparation for the maintenance, repair, alterations, testing and other work on Illinois during its scheduled post-delivery work period.

    Michelle Obama at solemn ceremony of launching a new Navy submarine at a shipyard in Connecticut.
    © AP Photo/ ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Michelle Obama Places Omen on New Atomic Submarine
    Former first lady Michelle Obama christened the Illinois on October 29, 2016, remarking that the submarine is as complicated to operate as a space shuttle.

    The work on the contract will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is scheduled to be completed by June 2017, according to the release.

     

    Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama allocated the $2.7 billion for the construction of USS Illinois.

    The USS Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine to be built. The Navy has reportedly ordered 15 more Virginia-class submarines, and 10 of those are currently under construction. The final ship is expected to be delivered to the US Navy in 2014.

