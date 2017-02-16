Pentagon Allocates $13.9 Million to Complete Work on Virginia Attack Sub

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained that Electric Boat will perform planning and execution efforts, including long-lead-time material procurement in preparation for the maintenance, repair, alterations, testing and other work on Illinois during its scheduled post-delivery work period.

Former first lady Michelle Obama christened the Illinois on October 29, 2016, remarking that the submarine is as complicated to operate as a space shuttle.

The work on the contract will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is scheduled to be completed by June 2017, according to the release.

Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama allocated the $2.7 billion for the construction of USS Illinois.

The USS Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine to be built. The Navy has reportedly ordered 15 more Virginia-class submarines, and 10 of those are currently under construction. The final ship is expected to be delivered to the US Navy in 2014.