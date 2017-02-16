FBI Taking New Move to Withhold Information From US Public

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a statement on Wednesday, National Security Archive Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Project Director Nate Jones said that refusal to accept requests through mail is "one of a long string of instances where the FBI has made it hard for the public to access information on its activities."
On February 7, the FBI explained it would lift restrictions for online portal submissions, which included limiting requests to one per day and one per submission, as well as restricting the length of requests to 3,000 characters when making a request through the portal.
RSF said that even the switch from email requests to fax, regular mail or online portal submissions would make it more difficult for citizens to access information.
The FOIA is used by Americans to get US government agencies to release documents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete JUST BEFORE leaving office obama made it possible for anyone in all 16 US intelligence agencies and the FBI to obtain all its "raw" telephone intercepts without any vetting whatsoever. Making it possible for libturd dual loyalty and hh folks to leak the kind of info that brought down Gen Flynn, without being identified and prosecuted.
Drain the swamp