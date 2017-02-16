FBI Taking New Move to Withhold Information From US Public

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a statement on Wednesday, National Security Archive Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Project Director Nate Jones said that refusal to accept requests through mail is "one of a long string of instances where the FBI has made it hard for the public to access information on its activities."

On February 6, the FBI announced that it would no longer accept any FOIA requests by email from March 1, but would still allow requests by fax, snail mail and an online portal for a small number of requests that met additional requirements, the statement noted.

On February 7, the FBI explained it would lift restrictions for online portal submissions, which included limiting requests to one per day and one per submission, as well as restricting the length of requests to 3,000 characters when making a request through the portal.

RSF said that even the switch from email requests to fax, regular mail or online portal submissions would make it more difficult for citizens to access information.

The FOIA is used by Americans to get US government agencies to release documents.