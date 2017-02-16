Boeing Inks Contract for Engineering Support of US Navy's New Spy Plane

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department explained the work will include acoustics subsystem capability enhancements, software updates, acoustics system and subsystem software sustainment.

"The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is being issued $68,693,695 against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement for research, development, integration and testing efforts in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft," the release said.

© AFP 2016/ GREG WOOD UK to Receive First Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft in 2019

Moreover, Boeing will also provide technical support, management, defect correction, modernization, enhancements, improvements and obsolescence mitigation, according to the release.

The P-8A Poseidon is a variant of the Boeing 737-800 and is designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Work will be performed in the US states of California and Maryland and is expected to be completed in January 2022, the Defense Department added.