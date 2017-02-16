US Air Force Orders Low Frequency Equipment for B-2 Stealth Bomber

WASHINGTON, February 16 (Sputnik) — Rockwell Collins has received a $12.8 million US Air Force contract for more work on the Common Very Low Frequency Receiver (CVRi1) program used for communication systems on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, the Department of Defense said.
"Rockwell Collins Inc. — Government Systems [of] Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $12.8 million contract… [to] provide full-rate production of equipment for Increment 1 of the Common Very Low Frequency Receiver (CVRi1) program," the announcement stated on Wednesday.
Work on the contract will be performed at Richardson, Texas and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2019, the Department of Defense noted.
Other upgrades include the Long Range Stand-Off weapon, long range nuclear cruise missiles, like the B-61 Mod 12, and the so-called defensive management system (DMS), to provide pilots with knowledge of the location of enemy anti-aircraft defense posts.
“With necessary upgrades, the B-2 can perform its mission regardless of location, return to base safely, and permit freedom of movement for follow-on forces, including other long range strike platforms,” Air Force Captain Michael Hertzog said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The lumbering 560mph B-2 is a sitting duck for modern defenses, including picture guided missiles that have locked on to it. Its no longer stealth, the Chinese tranche radar (that detected the F-117 stealth and was met with an "accidental" strike on its Belgrade Embassy) and overhead satellite detection have turned the 26 museum pieces obsolete. In fact Russia tracks all of them 24/7 in real time as we speak !! Just like the Putin phone call that saved Erdogan from being shot down during the Turkish coup, the Iranians can expect an early warning call long before any B-2 turns up near Bushehr. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete IF properly used, and NOT to support regime changes and terrorists, this are good, because yes, U.S needs good weapons to defend itself.
Drain the swamp
cast235
I know Russia may develop in the near future new comm equipment not even spoken of. Perhaps using stars and celestial bodies?
Or even special aura etc.
I DO know that Russia needs radars as never seen or imagined before. BUT this may take some work. WAY beyond quantum tech. And keep it secret for at least 40 years?
NO MAKE IN INDIA>
DEVELOP MADE IN RUSSIA brand.. And a quality system.