US Air Force Orders Low Frequency Equipment for B-2 Stealth Bomber

WASHINGTON, February 16 (Sputnik) — Rockwell Collins has received a $12.8 million US Air Force contract for more work on the Common Very Low Frequency Receiver (CVRi1) program used for communication systems on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, the Department of Defense said.

"Rockwell Collins Inc. — Government Systems [of] Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $12.8 million contract… [to] provide full-rate production of equipment for Increment 1 of the Common Very Low Frequency Receiver (CVRi1) program," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed at Richardson, Texas and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2019, the Department of Defense noted.

In 2013, Rockwell Collins received a contract to produce very low frequency radio equipment to enable US Air Force strategic B-2 Spirit bombers to communicate with national command authorities while on long-range missions.

Other upgrades include the Long Range Stand-Off weapon, long range nuclear cruise missiles, like the B-61 Mod 12, and the so-called defensive management system (DMS), to provide pilots with knowledge of the location of enemy anti-aircraft defense posts.

“With necessary upgrades, the B-2 can perform its mission regardless of location, return to base safely, and permit freedom of movement for follow-on forces, including other long range strike platforms,” Air Force Captain Michael Hertzog said.