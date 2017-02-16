NASA Mulls Adding Crew to Orion Spaceship on First Launch With New US Rocket

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Orion spacecraft could include astronauts in the first flight atop a new heavy-lift rocket now under development, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced in a press release.

"NASA Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot has asked Bill Gerstenmaier, associate administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, to initiate a study to assess the feasibility of adding a crew to Exploration Mission-1, the first integrated flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft," the release stated on Wednesday.

The Space Launch System is a rocket being developed by NASA to eventually carry a crew of four astronauts in the Orion spacecraft to Mars.

Unmanned Orion spacecraft have previously been tested in space using other rockets. The first test of Orion aboard a Space Launch System rocket is currently planned without human passengers.

The release explained that NASA will study the possibility of sending astronauts on the first Space Launch System-Orion flight in an attempt to accelerate efforts to send humans to Mars.

The first Orion piloted mission will be launched no sooner than 2021.