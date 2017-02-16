US House Intel Chair Rejects Calls for Probe of Trump Aides’ Contact With Russia

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The New York Times reported that Trump aides maintained regular contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the presidential campaign and subsequent transition, prompting calls from some lawmakers for the creation of a select committee to investigate.

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham was among the most prominent members of Congress to issue such a demand on Wednesday.

"The Democrats can play their politics all they want; they’re welcome to do that, this is Washington," Nunes told Politico. "But as far as I’m concerned, we will continue to investigate the Russian activity like we’ve done for many years."

When asked about prospects for such a committee, Nunes told Politico: "I can tell you there is absolutely not going to be one."

Nunes recalled pushback from the Obama administration and US spy agencies last summer, when he criticized US officials for failing to gauge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans and intensions.

"I don’t need a lecture, and I’m not going to play politics with people who don’t even know what they’re talking about," he said.

The New York Times based its report on intercepted discussions between Trump aides and Russian intelligence as described by three unnamed officials.

Russian officials have long characterized allegations of interference in the US election absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.