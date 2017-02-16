Register
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    US House Intel Chair Rejects Calls for Probe of Trump Aides’ Contact With Russia

    Demands by some lawmakers for a special committee to investigate charges of regular communication between aides to President Donald Trump and Russian officials have been rejected as political gamesmanship, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes said in a media interview on Wednesday.

    House of Cards: Democrats Planning Nixon-Style Impeachment for Trump
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The New York Times reported that Trump aides maintained regular contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the presidential campaign and subsequent transition, prompting calls from some lawmakers for the creation of a select committee to investigate.

    Republican Senator Lindsay Graham was among the most prominent members of Congress to issue such a demand on Wednesday.

    "The Democrats can play their politics all they want; they’re welcome to do that, this is Washington," Nunes told Politico. "But as far as I’m concerned, we will continue to investigate the Russian activity like we’ve done for many years."

    When asked about prospects for such a committee, Nunes told Politico: "I can tell you there is absolutely not going to be one."

    Nunes recalled pushback from the Obama administration and US spy agencies last summer, when he criticized US officials for failing to gauge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans and intensions.

    "I don’t need a lecture, and I’m not going to play politics with people who don’t even know what they’re talking about," he said.

    The New York Times based its report on intercepted discussions between Trump aides and Russian intelligence as described by three unnamed officials.

    Russian officials have long characterized allegations of interference in the US election absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Trump: 'Russian Connection Nonsense' Attempt to Hide Clinton Campaign Mistakes
    Anti-Russia Circles Exerting Pressure on Trump - Upper House Speaker
    Reports on Trump Team-Russia Intelligence Contacts Sign of Games in US - Moscow
