McCain Stands Against Trump's Pick for US Office of Management and Budget Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mulvaney would significantly reduce US military funding and therefore, should not be confirmed, McCain claimed.
"Mulvaney has spent his last six years in the House of Representatives putting the national debt against our military," McCain stated on Wednesday. "He authorized and supported amendments to cut national defense funding year after year after year."
On February 2, the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the nomination of Mulvaney in a 8-7 vote.
The senator argued that Mulvaney would not share the president's commitment.
The majority of Democratic senators expressed their opposition to Trump's nominee because he backed a 2013 government shutdown and made statements in support of cuts for Social Security, and natinoal health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Don't shoot until you can see the white's of their eyes." Well, now Mulvaney knows what the odds are, doesn't he? "FIRE AT WILL!" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have an idea that McCain was against his mother's milk, that she ground up loco weed and left it in the litter box where he was raised. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Here's an intriguing article about McCain I just happened across. It ought to be read by every Arizonan so they can vote him out onto the street where he belongs, www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president
