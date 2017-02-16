McCain Stands Against Trump's Pick for US Office of Management and Budget Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mulvaney would significantly reduce US military funding and therefore, should not be confirmed, McCain claimed.

"Mulvaney has spent his last six years in the House of Representatives putting the national debt against our military," McCain stated on Wednesday. "He authorized and supported amendments to cut national defense funding year after year after year."

On February 2, the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the nomination of Mulvaney in a 8-7 vote.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump Reportedly Offers National Security Advisor Post to Vice Admiral Harward

McCain recalled that during 2016 presidential campaign and after winning the election, Trump has frequently promised to end the "defense sequester" and to rebuild US military by making appropriate investments.

The senator argued that Mulvaney would not share the president's commitment.

The majority of Democratic senators expressed their opposition to Trump's nominee because he backed a 2013 government shutdown and made statements in support of cuts for Social Security, and natinoal health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.