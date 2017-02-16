Senate Panel Chair Urges FBI to Release Details on Michael Flynn's Resignation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Michael Flynn resigned on Monday night from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor following a massive media campaign accusing him of contacting Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading the White House about his conversations.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust,” though he acknowledged that Flynn did not break the law, and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts.

"We similarly request copies of the transcripts of Mr. Flynn’s intercepted calls and the FBI report summarizing the intercepted calls referenced in the media," the letter stated on Wednesday.

The senators also requested the delivery of "any documents containing classified information to the Office of Senate Security and provide all unclassified documents directly to the Committee."

