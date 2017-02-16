Register
    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)

    Senate Panel Chair Urges FBI to Release Details on Michael Flynn's Resignation

    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    US Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley said in a joint statement with committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein that they requested classified and declassified information revolving around the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Split in Trump Administration Behind Security Adviser Flynn’s Resignation– Russian Senator
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Michael Flynn resigned on Monday night from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor following a massive media campaign accusing him of contacting Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading the White House about his conversations.

    On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust,” though he acknowledged that Flynn did not break the law, and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts.

    "We similarly request copies of the transcripts of Mr. Flynn’s intercepted calls and the FBI report summarizing the intercepted calls referenced in the media," the letter stated on Wednesday.

    The senators also requested the delivery of "any documents containing classified information to the Office of Senate Security and provide all unclassified documents directly to the Committee."

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    sanctions, Senate, FBI, Donald Trump, General Michael Flynn, United States
