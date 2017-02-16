Register
04:25 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Chelsea and HIllary Clinton

    Who Runs the World? Chelsea Clinton’s Book Ends Up Being a Flop

    © AFP 2016/ Don Emmert
    US
    Get short URL
    541232

    Chelsea Clinton, the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, co-wrote a book called Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?, and absolutely nobody is reading it.

    The book, which the former First Daughter has barely bothered to promote, currently stands at No. 74,374 on the Amazon Bestsellers Chart.

    “Did the fact that her mother lost the race to ‘run the world’ to Donald Trump now render this book less relevant to the Clintons? Was it to have coincided with some health initiative that Chelsea would have spearheaded if her mother was president?” Tom Teodorczuk asked in an article for Heat Street.

    Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton waves to supporters as her husband former President Bill Clinton, second from right, Chelsea Clinton, second from left, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, join on stage Saturday, June 13, 2015, on Roosevelt Island in New York
    © AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
    #PodestaEmails: Clinton Foundation’s Money Used for Financing Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding
    Co-authored by Devi Sridhar, and published by Oxford University Press, Clinton’s book discusses the methods used by global health organizations and the goals behind them.

    “An even-handed and thorough empirical analysis of one of the most pressing topics in world affairs, Governing Global Health will reshape our understanding of how organizations can more effectively prevent the spread of communicable diseases like AIDS and reduce pervasive chronic health problems like malnutrition,” the book summary on Amazon explains.

    Released on February 9, with no fanfare, it had a review of 1.6 stars out of 5, based off of 41 customer reviews on Wednesday.

    “As superficial and boring as its author, who has received a free ride her entire life,” one reviewer wrote.

    “How do Chelsea and her unemployed husband live in an apartment in NYC with a hallway as long as a city block? Thank God that her corrupt mother did not win or this book would be #1 on the Amazon list because foreign governments would be buying it by the boatload to ingratiate themselves to the Clinton Crime Syndicate,” another review stated.

    Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine at VP Announcement Event in Miami, Florida
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Clinton, Kaine Release Official Campaign Book ‘Stronger Together'
    Another reviewer, who claimed to be a Democrat, was simply stunned that Clinton would put out a book on globalism given the current political climate.

    “I am a democrat, and I made it through maybe 25 pages. Holy hell that was horrible. Is this woman really that stupid to put a book out about globalism when America, the UK, and Italy rejected globalism recently? If she is this out of touch, I hope we don't see her much in the future,” an anonymous reviewer wrote. “Your mom made our party look bad. I think if Chelsea runs in the future, she would probably lose at this moment in time. Wow the Clinton's are done as a family in politics. Unbelievable. But probably for the best. Corrupt people for sure.”

    Her mother, Hillary Clinton, has not had much success in her recent venture into the world of books, either. ‘Stronger Together,A Blueprint for America's Future’ a book she co-authored with her running mate Senator Tim Kaine also flopped. It sold less than 3,000 copies during the first week of sales and currently ranks  #89,681 overall on Amazon's Best Sellers list.

    Related:

    Chelsea Clinton engaged to be married
    If You Can't Afford Hillary: Chelsea Clinton Paid $65K for 10-Minute Speech
    New Book on Dubious Foreign Donations to Clinton-Fund to Hit Shelves in May
    OPINION: Clinton’s Book Attempt to Get Controversial Issues Out of Way
    Tags:
    Oxford University Press, Clinton Foundation, Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why, Amazon, Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Whew! I had both books on "My Birthday Wish List". Now instead of having to buy a new one, I can wait another month and get them both for .99 cents in a local book swap. Now all I have to do is find my last copy of the NYT to make the deal work...
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      co-authorships are for people who have a public profile and cannot write.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mvlazysusan
      Shouldn't she be in jail for her 'pay-to-play' "foundation"?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok