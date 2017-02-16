Register
02:54 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Fox News Executive Roger Ailes

    Prosecutors May Probe Fox News Over Roger Ailes Sexual Harassment Settlements

    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 39 0 0

    21st Century Fox may be the target of a federal investigation over whether the media giant should have disclosed to shareholders settling sexual harassment claims against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Kremlin 'Patient' With Fox News Host's Pledged 2023 Apology for Insulting Putin
    The investigation surfaced on Wednesday in New York state court, during a hearing regarding former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros lawsuit against Fox executives.

    Lawyer Judd Burstein, who is representing Tantaros, said his client had received a grand-jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in New York investigating sexual harassment allegations directed at Ailes.

    The investigation centers on whether Fox violated the rules set by the US Securities and Exchange Commission by not informing investors of settlement payments to women alleging harassment.

    "Once I saw it, I knew what was happening," Burstein told the Reporter. "They were investigating whether Fox News violated securities laws by not reporting settlements to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

    An attorney for Fox News, Andrew J. Levander, said in court that the company itself hadn't received a subpoena and would cooperate on all inquiries.

    Megyn Kelly
    © AP Photo/ Chris Carlson
    Fox News Feud: Conservative TV News Hosts Get Testy Over Trump
    Last year, Fox News head Roger Ailes was forced to resign after multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment.

    Tantaros, who used to be a co-host of the afternoon show The Five, sued Fox and Ailes in August claiming that the network acts as a defender of family values while operating like "sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult." Outside of court, Burstein said Fox had offered Tantaros $1 million to settle the claims.    

    Related:

    Fox News Host Offers No Apology for Remarks About Putin, Says Check Back in 2023
    Kremlin Expects Apologies After Fox News Journalist Calls Putin a 'Killer'
    Trump Responds to Fox News Criticism of Russia, Saying US Not 'So Innocent'
    Tags:
    investigation, harassment, Fox News, Roger Ailes, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok