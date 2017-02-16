Register
    Robert De Niro, Robert Kennedy Launch Campaign Against Big Pharma

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Robert De Niro held a joint press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday to launch a campaign with the World Mercury Project against big pharma and the use of mercury in vaccines.

    The focus of their effort is to “find a missing piece of research associated with mercury,” by offering a $100,000 reward for “any journalist or anybody else, who can point to a single existing study that says that it is safe to inject mercury into little babies or pregnant women at the levels that we are currently injecting them with the flu vaccine,” Kennedy announced.

    “De Niro supports the mission of the World Mercury Project (WMP), a nonprofit public advocacy organization in which Kennedy serves as Chairman,” a press release from the WMP stated. “The WMP envisions a world where mercury is no longer a threat to the health of our planet and people.”

    The group has long argued that mercury in vaccines causes autism — a theory that has been debunked in Studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others. De Niro has a child with autism and rejects the scientific studies.

    In January, Kennedy began pushing for President Donald Trump to let him lead a commission on vaccines.

    Last year, De Niro attempted to screen “Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe,” at the Tribeca Film Festival, but it was pulled from the lineup.

    During the news conference, the group explained that they are pro-vaccine, but anti-mercury.

