Trump Reportedly Offers National Security Advisor Post to Vice Admiral Harward

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Foreign Policy reported on Wednesday that Trump extended the job offer to Harward on Monday night.

Harward, however, did not immediately accept the offer and instead said he needed a couple of days to think about it.

The report noted that Harward is expected to accept the job and likely to bring his own team consisting of individuals with experience in national security.

Harward, a former deputy commander of the US Central Command, was the commander of JSOC from 2006-2008. He also served on the National Security Council under George W. Bush. After leaving the military, Harward went on to become an executive at Lockheed Martin UAE. He is widely reported as being the favorite to assume the position.

General Michael Flynn resigned on Monday night from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor following a massive media campaign accusing him of contacting Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading the White House about his conversations.

On Tuesday White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust.” Even though Spicer repeated that the national Security Adviser hasn’t done anything illegal and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts, the president didn’t feel comfortable working with Flynn, after it became known that the retired general hasn’t disclosed all details of conversations that he had.