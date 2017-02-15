Register
22:22 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House

    Trump, Netanyahu Hint At Middle East Peace Deal Involving Many Arab Countries

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12001

    The two-state solution that has been a cornerstone of all Middle East peace initiatives in the last decades, might not be the only way forward, according to US and Israeli leaders.

    President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu hinted that they are in the process of negotiating a broad regional peace deal with Arab countries that might surprise many with its unorthodox approach.

    During a joint press conference on Wednesday, the two leaders acknowledged that they are in contact with several regional players interested in a major Middle East peace deal involving many Arab nations.

    Responding to a question from a reporter, Netanyahu said that the best way to find peace would be through “regional approach from involving our newfound Arab partners in pursuit of a broader peace and peace with the Palestinians.”

    Trump was visibly surprised by Netanyahu’s level of openness and even said that he didn’t expect the Israeli leader to speak about the negotiations publicly. However, since it already happened, the president promised to announce soon a major Middle East initiative that will be much broader than previous proposals, concentrated on the two-state solution. According to Trump, it’s up to Israelis and Palestinians to decide whether they want to live in two separate states or may coexist within one country.

    "The United States will encourage a peace, and really a great peace deal. We'll be working on it very diligently," Trump said. "But it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement."

    Senior army commander Abdullah al-Sahian (C), who commands the Saudi forces in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, talks to his soldiers in their base in Aden, in this September 28, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser/Files
    US Proposes Israel-Friendly Arab Defense Pact to Counter Iran
    When questioned about his position on Israeli settlements, Trump also asked Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

    Trump added that "the Israelis are going to show some flexibility" and "they have to show they really want to make a deal,” and that the Palestinians will need to acknowledge Israel. He added that there may now be some “other players” that will make it easier to accomplish this.

    "I also believe that we're going to have other players at a very high level and I think it might make it easier on Palestinians and others,” Trump said.

    Throughout Trump’s campaign, he repeatedly promised to have a stronger relationship with Israel than President Barack Obama did.

    Netanyahu stated at the end of the conference that there is “no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump.”

    Related:

    Trump-Netanyahu: Double-Teaming Tehran?
    Hundreds of Activists Stage Pro-Palestine Rally During Netanyahu's UK Visit
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls for United Front Against 'Iran's Aggression'
    Netanyahu Sees Trump Presidency as a Chance to Do Whatever He Wants in Palestine
    Israeli President Apologizes to Mexico for Netanyahu's Wall Tweet
    Tags:
    News Conference, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, United States, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok