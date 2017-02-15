Over 100 Civil Rights Groups Urge US Senate to Reject Trump Supreme Court Pick

"If confirmed to the Supreme Court, which is closely divided on many critical issues, Judge Gorsuch would tip the balance in a direction that would undermine many of our core rights and legal protections," the letter stated. "He lacks the impartiality and independence the American people expect and deserve from the federal bench."
"American liberals have become addicted to the courtroom, relying on judges and lawyers rather than elected leaders and the ballot box, as the primary means of effecting their social agenda on everything from gay marriage to assisted suicide to the use of vouchers for private-school education," Gorsuch wrote. "This overweening addiction to the courtroom as the place to debate social policy is bad for the country and bad for the judiciary."
President Donald Trump has chosen Gorsuch as one of the most qualified judges in the United States to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in early 2016.
