Register
19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    $10 and the US Treasury

    New US Treasury Secretary Counting on Massive Tax Cuts to Reduce National Debt

    © Flickr/ Ryan McFarland
    US
    Get short URL
    221222

    New US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, an ex-partner at Goldman Sachs, has given reassurances that the US will honor its debt, and move to quickly raise its borrowing cap.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump: US Economy in 'Great Hands' With Mnuchin Confirmed as Treasury Secretary
    On Monday, the US Senate confirmed ex-Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin, who was finance director of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, as Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin's appointment was approved by 53 votes to 47 against; when he filled the post it had been empty for a record 22 days.

    Mnuchin has also worked as a hedge fund manager, and from 2009 to 2015 ran OneWest Bank, which became known as a "Foreclosure Machine" for its activities in the wake of the financial crisis.

    The US Treasury oversees the country's economic and financial policy, and is responsible for imposing sanctions. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Mnuchin didn't say whether sanctions against Russia would be lifted under his leadership.

    "Our current sanctions programs are in place, and I would say sanctions are an important tool that we will continue to look at for various different countries … the existing policies are in place," the Treasury Secretary said.

    One of the most pressing tasks he faces is the reduction of the US national debt. Mnuchin told his Senate Finance Committee hearing that Trump's corporate and income tax cuts will enable the US to reduce the debt by stimulating economic growth.

    "I'd like us to raise the debt ceiling sooner rather than later," Mnuchin said, in order to avoid a situation like the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. Then, the US came perilously close to default because the US Congress went months unable to find a compromise plan to raise the borrowing cap, as Republicans demanded spending cuts to go with it.

    The US Congress has a deadline of March 15 to lift the current debt limit of $20.1 trillion, which would allow the government to pay its debts and stave off default.

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee to Let Wall Street 'Blow Up' US Economy - Warren
    Mnuchin allayed fears that the US might default on its debt, telling senators, "I fully believe that the US has the obligation to honor its debt." 

    During his election campaign, Donald Trump suggested that the country might give its creditors only "half" of the money owed in case of default.

    "Nobody knows debt better than me. I've made a fortune by using debt and if things don't work out, I renegotiate the debt," Trump told CBS This Morning.

    "Well, you go back and you say, 'hey, guess what? The economy just crashed. I'm going to give you back half,'" Trump said.

    In an interview with CNBC in November, Mnuchin said that Trump's tax reforms will "bring huge amounts of jobs back to the US."

    Simplifying and cutting corporate taxes "will create huge economic growth, and we'll have huge personal income so the revenues will be offset on the other side. We'll have a big middle income tax cut," Mnuchin said.

    Related:

    US House Committee Votes Not to Request Trump's Tax Returns From Treasury
    US Senate Confirms Steve Mnuchin as Secretary of Treasury Department
    US Treasury Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Entities in China, Lebanon, UAE
    Tags:
    borrowing, default, national debt, debt, US Department of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Didn't it work for Russia, when they simplified the tax system, 13% for all (over a certain amount), including the $multi-billionaire oligarchs. All loopholes closed and everybody happy.
    • Reply
      avatar
      newdays
      What is sent up must then come down? works in science but does it work in debt?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok