Ex-Security Advisor Flynn Victim of 'Political Assassination' - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was the victim of a political assassination, US Congressman Steve King claimed in an interview on Wednesday.
"General Flynn has been subject to a political assassination here, regardless of what he did or didn’t say to President Trump or Vice President [Mike] Pence," King stated on CNN's New Day.
Flynn resigned as national security adviser on Monday after reports emerged that he lied to the White House about not discussing sanctions with Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.
