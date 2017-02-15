Ex-Security Advisor Flynn Victim of 'Political Assassination' - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was the victim of a political assassination, US Congressman Steve King claimed in an interview on Wednesday.

"General Flynn has been subject to a political assassination here, regardless of what he did or didn’t say to President Trump or Vice President [Mike] Pence," King stated on CNN's New Day.

King said that the people who leaked information about Flynn's calls with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak should have gone directly to Trump or Pence, instead of US media outlets.

Flynn resigned as national security adviser on Monday after reports emerged that he lied to the White House about not discussing sanctions with Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.