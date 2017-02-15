Trump: 'Russian Connection Nonsense' Attempt to Hide Clinton Campaign Mistakes

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the issue calling it a sign of games and bargaining in the United States.

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.

Late on Monday, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned after he was repeatedly accused of having discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak in December and hiding the details. He admitted he had given the White House incomplete information on Russian phone calls, despite Trump’s team previously denying the fact.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, pointing at phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence services and members of the government prior to the elections.

The US leader also alleged that the US intelligence community was giving out information to the country's media outlets illegally, questioning the involvement of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.

Donald Trump has repeatedly refuted reports about having any relations with Russia.

© AP Photo/ John Locher Flynn's Ouster: Trump's Opponents Seek to Tear Apart His Cabinet Brick by Brick in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

In early November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not have official contacts with the Republican nominee Trump's team during the presidential campaign.