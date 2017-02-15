Register
16:18 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump

    Trump: 'Russian Connection Nonsense' Attempt to Hide Clinton Campaign Mistakes

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    1900180

    US President Donald Trump denounced on Wednesday the reports of him having a connection to Russia as "non-sense" and an attempt to cover up mistakes made in the electoral campaign of his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the issue calling it a sign of games and bargaining in the United States.

    Late on Monday, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned after he was repeatedly accused of having discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak in December and hiding the details. He admitted he had given the White House incomplete information on Russian phone calls, despite Trump’s team previously denying the fact.

    On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, pointing at phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence services and members of the government prior to the elections.

    The US leader also alleged that the US intelligence community was giving out information to the country's media outlets illegally, questioning the involvement of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly refuted reports about having any relations with Russia.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Flynn's Ouster: Trump's Opponents Seek to Tear Apart His Cabinet Brick by Brick
    He has been calling for a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

    After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

    In early November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not have official contacts with the Republican nominee Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Anti-Russia Circles Exerting Pressure on Trump - Upper House Speaker
    Inclusion in Trump Dossier Hurts Russian Tech CEO's Business
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    US Media Claims of Trump Team's Ties to Russian Intelligence Eye Impeachment
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA), Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok