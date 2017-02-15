US Public Opinion on Trump’s Handling of Economy Almost Evenly Split - Poll

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais US Media Claims of Trump Team's Ties to Russian Intelligence Eye Impeachment - Senator

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Opinions on how Trump is handling foreign trade, immigration, and foreign affairs were more decisive, according to the poll, which was conducted on February 1-5. With regard to all three areas, over 50 percent of the 1,035 US adults surveyed said they disapproved of Trump’s approach, the poll's results showed on Tuesday.

The US president’s handling of both immigration and foreign affairs were met with a 57 percent disapproval rating. Meanwhile, approval of Trump’s handling of foreign trade was at 45 percent, while 51 percent voiced their disapproval.

Trump’s overall job approval rating is now at 42 percent, which is a drop from the president’s historic low approval rating of 45 percent immediately following his inauguration on January 20.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!