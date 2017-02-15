US Public Opinion on Trump’s Handling of Economy Almost Evenly Split - Poll

The US president’s handling of both immigration and foreign affairs were met with a 57 percent disapproval rating. Meanwhile, approval of Trump’s handling of foreign trade was at 45 percent, while 51 percent voiced their disapproval.
Trump’s overall job approval rating is now at 42 percent, which is a drop from the president’s historic low approval rating of 45 percent immediately following his inauguration on January 20.
