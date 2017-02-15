US Lawmaker Says Michael Flynn Will Be Replaced by 'Someone Equally Qualified'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the National Security Adviser post amid the growing controversy surrounding information leaked to the media about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak prior to Trump's inauguration.

"I don’t think there will be any impact, he will be replaced by someone equally qualified," Collins stated on Tuesday. "I’m a friend of General Flynn, so I was on the one hand very sorry to see him leave, because I know he’s an exceptional American. But with that said, he decided it would be best for the administration."

Collins added that Flynn had become "somewhat of a distraction" because of the wide news coverage.

"So, he did what he thought was best for the country and I respect that," Collins said. "Meanwhile there are so many issues every minute of every day. I said earlier this morning, I’m not going to dwell on the past, what’s done is now done. Let’s just move forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of Republican senators called for an investigation into possible Trump ties with Russia and suggested that Flynn should testify during the probe.

Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak have raised questions about whether the he broke the Logan Act of 1799 that prohibits private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations in diplomatic disputes. To date, no American has been penalized for violating the Logan Act.