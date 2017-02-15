NSA Top Secrets Theft Suspect Harold Martin Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If convicted on all 20 counts he could spend the rest of his life in a federal penitentiary.

Martin was indicted by a jury last week in what officials allege is the biggest theft of classified information in US history.

The authorities arrested martin in August 2016 at his home after federal agents discovered a number of confidential materials saved on his personal devices.

According to investigators, Martin stole approximately 50 terabytes of data while being employed by the NSA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Martin held security clearances up to Top Secret and Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) at various times, and worked on a number of classified, specialized federal projects.