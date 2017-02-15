Register
02:39 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016

    White House: Trump to Take Action Against Classified Leaks After Flynn Scandal

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    416532

    US President Donald Trump will take actions to resolve the issue of leaked classified information from the White House following controversy that forces Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to resign, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Revenge of Neocons? Who Will Replace Michael Flynn and What It Tells Us
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The controversy surrounding Flynn began when someone leaked information that he was speaking to Russian officials and urging them not to overreact to the sanctions placed on them by the Obama administration — implying that the Trump administration may have a different position on Russia than his predecessor.

    "[Trump] is clearly upset about this, he understands the threat it poses to our national security and he’s going to make sure he continues to make sure that that stops," Spicer told reporters regarding the issue of leaks.

    On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the post amid a growing controversy surrounding leaked information about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

    "All of this information was leaked…We have an issue where classified information of which this would be, is handled in such a way that it is being given out," Spicer added.

    The White House press secretary said the amount of leaks coming out of people who are "entrusted" with US national security secrets are a "real concern for this president."

    Related:

    White House: Flynn Wasn't Instructed by Trump to Discuss Anti-Russian Sanctions
    White House Admits Forcing Trump’s Advisor to Retire Over ‘Eroding Trust’
    White House: Trump Administration Won't Change Stance on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Tags:
    data leaks, Trump administration, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      ALL TRUMP says ends in Mc Cain, Graham, Clinton's, SOROS and others hands. Yes. Trump need to close the faucet to end the leaking.
      It's OK IF Trump would had announce it. Russia is a NATION after all. BUT Congress wants Russia dissected. In many little countries. And Russia MUST take care and ACT.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump lost my support today. Good luck. sputniknews.com/politics/201702141050681677-trump-russia-ukraine-crimea
      Trump Expects Russia to 'Return Crimea' to Ukraine - White House
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      The main problem Trump had with Flynn is, he lied to the Vice President about this. This is an issue of trust. The next problem that he is going to have to fix is any sources of leaks. He is definitely going to have to put a lid on that, problems like that simply can't be.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, I hope this is some kind of sick bargaining approach. He has to know that this will never happen. Even if he actually thought this could happen, which I seriously doubt, Crimea would end up right where the other territories are, in chaos. He knows this too. Either way, he will never have my support with this approach.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok