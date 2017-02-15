White House: Trump to Take Action Against Classified Leaks After Flynn Scandal

"[Trump] is clearly upset about this, he understands the threat it poses to our national security and he’s going to make sure he continues to make sure that that stops," Spicer told reporters regarding the issue of leaks.
On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the post amid a growing controversy surrounding leaked information about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.
"All of this information was leaked…We have an issue where classified information of which this would be, is handled in such a way that it is being given out," Spicer added.
The White House press secretary said the amount of leaks coming out of people who are "entrusted" with US national security secrets are a "real concern for this president."
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete ALL TRUMP says ends in Mc Cain, Graham, Clinton's, SOROS and others hands. Yes. Trump need to close the faucet to end the leaking. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump lost my support today. Good luck. sputniknews.com/politics/201702141050681677-trump-russia-ukraine-crimea Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The main problem Trump had with Flynn is, he lied to the Vice President about this. This is an issue of trust. The next problem that he is going to have to fix is any sources of leaks. He is definitely going to have to put a lid on that, problems like that simply can't be. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, I hope this is some kind of sick bargaining approach. He has to know that this will never happen. Even if he actually thought this could happen, which I seriously doubt, Crimea would end up right where the other territories are, in chaos. He knows this too. Either way, he will never have my support with this approach.
cast235
It's OK IF Trump would had announce it. Russia is a NATION after all. BUT Congress wants Russia dissected. In many little countries. And Russia MUST take care and ACT.
jas
Trump Expects Russia to 'Return Crimea' to Ukraine - White House
Darrell R
Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)