White House: Trump to Take Action Against Classified Leaks After Flynn Scandal

Revenge of Neocons? Who Will Replace Michael Flynn and What It Tells Us

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The controversy surrounding Flynn began when someone leaked information that he was speaking to Russian officials and urging them not to overreact to the sanctions placed on them by the Obama administration — implying that the Trump administration may have a different position on Russia than his predecessor.

"[Trump] is clearly upset about this, he understands the threat it poses to our national security and he’s going to make sure he continues to make sure that that stops," Spicer told reporters regarding the issue of leaks.

On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the post amid a growing controversy surrounding leaked information about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

"All of this information was leaked…We have an issue where classified information of which this would be, is handled in such a way that it is being given out," Spicer added.

The White House press secretary said the amount of leaks coming out of people who are "entrusted" with US national security secrets are a "real concern for this president."